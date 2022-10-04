Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,268 ($15.32) to GBX 1,118 ($13.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Auction Technology Group Stock Up 1.0 %

ATG opened at GBX 719 ($8.69) on Friday. Auction Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 636 ($7.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,588 ($19.19). The company has a market cap of £866.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11,983.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 855.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 918.

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.