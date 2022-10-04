Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.40 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 97.40 ($1.18). Approximately 114,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 274,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.80 ($1.13).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.15.

In other news, insider William Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,249.88). In related news, insider William Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,249.88). Also, insider Neil England acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($28,274.53). Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,665,000 over the last 90 days.

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

