Auto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Auto has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for about $233.89 or 0.01156932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auto Coin Profile

Auto’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Auto’s total supply is 80,638 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auto is autofarm.network.

Auto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoFarm is a yield farming aggregator running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon Chain (MATIC) and Huobi ECO chain (HECO).The DApp (Decentralised Application) was designed with the purpose of optimising DeFi (Decentralised Finance) users yields as they interact with the other DApps in the DeFi space.Autofarm was initiated on Binance Smart Chain with no pre-farm, no pre-sales and with the goal of optimising DeFi users' yield farming at the lowest possible cost (All APY & APRs shown have already included fees).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

