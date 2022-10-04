B. Riley Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $105.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 940.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 260.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

