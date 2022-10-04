BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,276.00

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. BabyDoge ETH has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $10,276.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BabyDoge ETH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004525 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.01603297 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030253 BTC.

BabyDoge ETH Coin Profile

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2021. BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BabyDoge ETH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby DogeCoin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the DogeCoin online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflection that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to users' wallets each transaction. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BabyDoge ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BabyDoge ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BabyDoge ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

