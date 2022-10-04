Badger DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.06 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00018536 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $78.52 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

