Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,914 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in PulteGroup by 10.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 53.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 52,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

