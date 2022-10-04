Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $811,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Up 3.4 %

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.30. 6,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,831. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.