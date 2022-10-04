Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $278.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $267.10 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

