Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

ES stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

