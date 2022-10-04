Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

