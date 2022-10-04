Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Short Interest Update

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 8,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Ball Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BALL traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,976. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Read More

