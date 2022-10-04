Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $7.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.