Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lifted by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.9 %

BAC stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

