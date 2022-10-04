Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.94. 149,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,661. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.