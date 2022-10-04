Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,257 shares during the period. Bank OZK comprises about 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.28% of Bank OZK worth $60,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

