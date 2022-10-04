BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Up 3.4 %

BKU stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.20. BankUnited has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $46.75.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in BankUnited by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after buying an additional 297,652 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in BankUnited by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 663,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 19.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $4,441,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.