Barclays Cuts Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$3.50

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.30 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.13.

CRON opened at C$4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.06. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 24.66, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

