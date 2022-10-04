Barclays Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $77.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 5.2 %

CP stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $1,272,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

