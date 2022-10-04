Barclays Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $77.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 5.2 %

CP stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $1,272,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

