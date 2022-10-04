Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.89.

Several analysts have commented on ABX shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$21.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$19.02 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

