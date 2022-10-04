Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,111,000 after purchasing an additional 241,965 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. 114,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 111.07%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

