Baxter Bros Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE PSX traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,601. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.36.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

