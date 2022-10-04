Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 7,201 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $75.15. 140,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,630,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.