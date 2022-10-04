Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.5% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,529,331 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.34. 31,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

