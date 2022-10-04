Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 7,800 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Atlas by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Atlas by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlas by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Atlas by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 210,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.43 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATCO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

