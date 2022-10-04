BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 0.5% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

