Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $13.45. Beauty Health shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 5,713 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Beauty Health Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 59.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

