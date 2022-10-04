Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benson Hill Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:BHIL opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.33. Benson Hill has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

