Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Microlise Group (LON:SAAS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on the stock.
Microlise Group Price Performance
Microlise Group stock opened at GBX 144.21 ($1.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7,210.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Microlise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.90 ($2.71).
About Microlise Group
