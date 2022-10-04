Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Microlise Group (LON:SAAS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on the stock.

Microlise Group stock opened at GBX 144.21 ($1.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7,210.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Microlise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.90 ($2.71).

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

