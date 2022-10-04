Bernzott Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,568 shares during the period. MP Materials comprises 1.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.29% of MP Materials worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $4,069,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,572. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at $37,607,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

