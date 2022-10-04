Bernzott Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.42. 324,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,689,037. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

