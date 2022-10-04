Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $25.43 Million Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. James River Group accounts for 2.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 2.74% of James River Group worth $25,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in James River Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in James River Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in James River Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 3,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $39.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.34.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -9.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

