Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $38.61 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. Hillenbrand accounts for 4.3% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $38,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. 4,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,930. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.