Bernzott Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.3 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.98. 157,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,641. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.