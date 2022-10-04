Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 8,483 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up 3.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.98% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $27,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 437,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,745.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148.6% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 8,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

