Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.50.
Biogen Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $290.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biogen (BIIB)
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- The Institutions Bought CarMax In Q3, Now It’s Cheaper
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
- Here’s What a Strong US Dollar Means for Your Stocks
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.