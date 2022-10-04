Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.11

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 30672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a market cap of $570.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 311.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.