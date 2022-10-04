BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 1,233 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 12th, Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82.
BioLife Solutions Trading Up 12.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. 366,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,451. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
