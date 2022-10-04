BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $22.17

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.17, but opened at $23.43. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 2,062 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,446.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,337 shares of company stock worth $336,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 163,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 77,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,193,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.