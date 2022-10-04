Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) versus Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Head to Head Review

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biotech Acquisition and Lannett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Lannett 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Biotech Acquisition has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biotech Acquisition and Lannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotech Acquisition N/A -46.89% 4.22% Lannett -68.01% N/A -10.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Biotech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Lannett shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Lannett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotech Acquisition and Lannett’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotech Acquisition N/A N/A -$6.86 million N/A N/A Lannett $340.58 million 0.06 -$231.62 million ($5.73) -0.09

Biotech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lannett.

About Biotech Acquisition

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications, such as analgesic, anti-psychosis, cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, infectious disease, migraine, respiratory/allergy/cough/cold, urinary, and others medical indications. The company's product portfolio includes Amphetamine IR tablets, Amphetamine ER capsules, Dicyclomine tablets, Fluphenazine tablets, Levothyroxine capsules, Methylphenidate CD capsules, Methylphenidate ER, Posaconazole DR tablets, Probenecid tablets, and Verapamil SR tablets, as well as Numbrino nasal solution. It sells its pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical companies, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with Summit Bioscience LLC, Sinotherapeutics, Respirent Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., HEC Pharm Group, Dexcel Pharma, Elite Pharmaceuticals, RivoPharm, and various other companies. Lannett Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

