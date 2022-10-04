Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.33

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
