BitcoinHD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $209,313.00 (BHD)

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $1.10 million and $209,313.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 11,493,530 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code.”

