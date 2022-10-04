BlackCoin (BLK) Tops One Day Volume of $177.00

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $177.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00032803 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000139 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,642,953 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.co. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

