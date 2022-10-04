BlitzPick (XBP) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One BlitzPick coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $121,305.01 and $1,043.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014210 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick Profile

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlitzPick is https://reddit.com/r/BlitzPredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlitzPick Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

