Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading 11.5% Higher

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.51 and last traded at $62.21. 383,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,213,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Block Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,233.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,412 shares of company stock worth $24,833,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

