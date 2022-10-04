Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Lowered to $13.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.75 to $13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -220.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $1,445,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,396,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,261,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162 in the last 90 days. 31.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 3,477,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after buying an additional 170,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.