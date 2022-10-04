BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNPQY. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

BNPQY stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

