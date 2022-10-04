Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 12,657 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,545 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

