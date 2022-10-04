Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.15% of Dollar General worth $82,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.14. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.