Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,397 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.14% of STAG Industrial worth $62,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 28,496.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 88,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 88,339 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,293,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after acquiring an additional 89,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 378,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

